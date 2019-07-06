UW-Parkside women’s basketball camps
The UW-Parkside women’s basketball program will be hosting a day camp and an elite camp this summer.
The day camp will be from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The cost is $160 per camper. Registration starts at 8 a.m. July 15. There is a group rate available for more than four campers.
The elite camp is Saturday, Aug. 3 from 1-5 p.m. The cost is $60 per camper and registration starts at noon.
For more information, please email assistant coach Sarah Eichler at Eichler@uwp.edu
The camps will be run by Rangers head coach Jen Conely and Eichler. Conely played two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast, helping the program to a 63-2 record and an appearance in the 2007 NCAA Division II championship game. Eicher played at UW-Green Bay, where she was an All-Horizon League player and became the 31st player in program history to score 1,000 career points.
Ranger Impact Open golf outing
There are limited spots available in the inaugural Ranger Impact Open, which is Monday, July 22, at Kenosha Country Club.
You may register online at www.ParksideRangers.com/RangerImpactOpen or you may print the registration form and mail it to: Parkside Athletics, Chris Barker, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, WI 53143. The cost is $250 per individual or $1,000 per foursome. The cost for just the reception is $50.
Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with the golf beginning with a shotgun start at noon. The golf is a four-person shamble.
