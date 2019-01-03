Parkside Winter Golf Clinic

The UW-Parkside men’s golf program and head coach Mark Olsen will host their annual Winter Golf Clinic inside the DeSimone Gymnasium Feb. 12-15 with three sessions available.

All ages are welcome. The clinic features an instructor ratio of 1 to 8 or better with lessons from Olsen, student-athletes on the men’s team and guest PGA professionals. The cost is $70 per session for four 45-minute lessons. Session A starts at 9:30 a.m., Session B starts at 6:30 p.m. and Session C starts at 7:30 p.m.

Return enrollment form, with payment, to Wisconsin Parkside Golf, Golf Coach, UW-Parkside, P.O. Box 2000, Kenosha, WI 53141-2000.

For more information, contact Olsen by email at mark.olsen@uwp.edu or by phone at 262-945-1687. To obtain an enrollment form, please call 262-595-2245.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments