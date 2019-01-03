Mount Pleasant recreation programs
Registration for this summer’s Mount Pleasant recreation programs begins Feb. 11 with online registration at www.mtpleasantwi.gov and on the Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Links to registration forms will be found in both places.
Sports offered are softball for boys and girls (ages 6 to 15), co-ed T-ball (ages 4 and 5), co-ed kickball (entering grades 3 to 8) and co-ed volleyball (entering grades 6 to 9). The season for softball and T-ball begins June 4.
Other summer activities include drop-in playgrounds at Stuart McBride, Drozd and Smolenski Parks (ages 4 to 13), and one-day sports clinics in co-ed Golf (ages 8-13), co-ed soccer (ages 5-10), co-ed basketball (ages 8-13) and co-ed sports performance (grades 10-12).
In-person registration, at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will be held Saturday, Feb. 23 (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.), Thursday, Feb. 28 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday, March 2 (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.).
For more information, contact Mount Pleasant Recreation Director Brittany Bodnar by phone at 262-865-4408 or by email at bbodnar@mtpleasantwi.gov
