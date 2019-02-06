Youth softball league registration now open
Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is now open for registration.
Registration is open to children ages 4-14. Softball leagues are available for T-ball, ages 4-6, coach pitch, ages 7-8, kid pitch, ages 9-11, and 12-inch, ages 12-14.
Registration is taken on a first-come, first-served basis at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Fees for registration through April 30, 2019 are:
$40 for City of Racine residents
$60 for non-city resident (includes residents of Caledonia, Elmwood Park, Franksville, Mt. Pleasant, North Bay, Sturtevant, Wind Point and other villages/municipalities)
Beginning May 1, 2019 registration fees will be raised to:
$50 for city of Racine residents
$70 for non-city residents
Registration includes team practices, games, and a team t-shirt. Registration forms are available at the PRCS office, at cityofracine.org/ParksRec, or at any of City of Racine’s five community centers:
Dr. John Bryant, 601 21st St.
Cesar Chavez, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Humble Park, 2200 Blaine Ave.
Dr. M. L. King, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
Tyler-Domer, 2301 12th St.
Games for T-ball through kid pitch leagues will be played at Humble Park ball diamond on Mondays and Wednesdays and 12-inch softball leagues will be played at Solbraa Park or Mount Pleasant Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Games begin in late May or early June and run through July. Nights of play and number of games scheduled are determined by the number of teams formed and may be subject to change.
Parkside Winter Golf Clinic
The UW-Parkside men’s golf program and head coach Mark Olsen will host their annual Winter Golf Clinic inside the DeSimone Gymnasium Feb. 12-15 with three sessions available.
All ages are welcome. The clinic features an instructor-participant ratio of 1 to 8 or better with lessons from Olsen, student-athletes on the men’s team and guest PGA professionals. The cost is $70 per session for four 45-minute lessons. Session A starts at 9:30 a.m., Session B starts at 6:30 p.m. and Session C starts at 7:30 p.m.
Return enrollment form, with payment, to Wisconsin Parkside Golf, Golf Coach, UW-Parkside, P.O. Box 2000, Kenosha, WI 53141-2000.
For more information, contact Olsen by email at mark.olsen@uwp.edu or by telephone at 262-945-1687. To obtain an enrollment form, please call 262-595-2245.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.