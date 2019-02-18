Free throw shooters advance
There were several winners in the Knights of Columbus District Free Throw competition held at St. Catherine High School on February 16. The contest was hosted by Racine Council 697.
Girls winners were: age 9, Brailey Johnson, Prairie, making 14 of 25 shots; age 11, Megan Decker, Prairie, 19 of 25 made; age 12, Shritha Reddy, Prairie, 13 of 25 made; age 13, Marissa Espinosa, St. Catherine Middle School, 15 of 25 made; and age 14, Sarah Strande, 15 of 25 made.
Boys winners were: age 9, Ryan Vanoss, Olympia Brown, 21 of 25 made; age 10, Josiah Van Swol, Racine Christian School, 13 of 25 made; age 11, Cameron Betker, Gifford, 24 of 25 made; age 12, Philip Weiglein, St. Joseph, 11 of 25 made; age 13, Isaac Eisenman, Gifford, 20 of 25 made; and age 14, Terrion Barnes, St. Catherine High School, 21 of 25 made.
The next competition will be at the Archdiocesan level to be held at Mary Queen of Saints Academy in West Allis on March 9.
Racine Family YMCA spring youth basketball league
Registration is underway for the Racine Family YMCA Spring Youth Basketball Leagues. Practices begin March 11 and the season begins March 16.
There are five co-ed age divisions in the leagues (age as of March 1, 2019) — Mites (age 4-5), Mighty (6-7), Sophomores (8-10), Juniors (11-12) and Seniors (12-13).
Practices will be held at the Lakefront YMCA, 725 Lake Ave., during the week and games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant, on Saturdays.
The fee is $50 for YMCA members and $70 for the general public. The fee includes a T-shirt. Registration ends March 1.
For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
