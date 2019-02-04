Coach Rudy’s Spring Basketball set for March
Coach Rudy’s Spring Basketball Camps for boys and girls are scheduled for March at the Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
The instructional camp will be Saturday mornings on March 2, March 9 and March 16. Sessions are 9-10:30 a.m. for boys and girls in grades 2 and 3 and from 10:30 a.m. to noon for those in grades 4 and 5.
The competitive camps are on the same days for boys and girls in grades 6, 7 and 8. The sessions are from 12:30-2 p.m.
The registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 15. Enrollment is limited to 30 players per session. The camp fee is $60 per session, which includes a camp T-shirt. Camp registration forms are available at the Chavez Community Center and at www.coachrudys.com
For more information, please call Rudy Collum at 262-880-3002.
