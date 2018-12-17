Parkside Winter Golf Clinic
The UW-Parkside men’s golf program and head coach Mark Olsen will host their annual Winter Golf Clinic inside the DeSimone Gymnasium Feb. 12-15 with three sessions available.
All ages are welcome. The clinic features an instructor ratio of 1 to 8 or better with lessons from Olsen, student-athletes on the men’s team and guest PGA professionals. The cost is $70 per session for four 45-minute lessons. Session A starts at 9:30 a.m., Session B starts at 6:30 p.m. and Session C starts at 7:30 p.m.
Return enrollment form, with payment, to Wisconsin Parkside Golf, Golf Coach, UW-Parkside, P.O. Box 2000, Kenosha, WI 53141-2000.
For more information, contact Olsen by email at mark.olsen@uwp.edu or by telephone at 262-945-1687. To obtain an enrollment form, please call 262-595-2245.
RBC indoor baseball facility open in new location
The Racine Baseball Cooperative’s indoor baseball training facility, which had been housed in a building in Machinery Row, 820 Water Street, has opened in its new location at 1503 Rapids Drive and is available for use by teams and groups.
The new facility is similar in size to the old facility.
For more information, to set up a visit or to reserve a time slot for a practice session, please call RBC trustee and coach Jack Schiestle at 262-634-6390.
Racine Family YMCA basketball clinic
The Racine Family YMCA is holding a free skills development basketball camp on Saturday, Dec. 22 at the Lakefront and Sealed Air branches of the YMCA.
The Jingle Bell Socks Shooting Clinic, for boys and girls in grades 2 through 8, begins with session 1 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Lakefront branch, 725 Lake Ave., and continues with session 2 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Sealed Air branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
Register for the clinic at the time of the sessions. The clinic is free, but participants are asked to bring at least one pair of new socks for those in need.
For more information, contact YMCA youth basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-989-9682.
Greater Racine Area USBC Open Championships
The annual Greater Racine Area USBC Open Championships will be held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 11 through Jan. 27 at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.
Entry fees are $100 per team, $20 per bowler in singles and doubles, and $10 per bowler for scratch all-events or for senior bowlers age 60 and older. Play will be in Division 1 scratch, Division 2 handicap and Division 3 handicap. See entry form for breakdown of averages.
Squad times are 7 p.m. on Fridays (Jan. 11, 18, 25), 1 p.m. on Saturdays (Jan. 12, 19, 26) and 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Sundays (Jan. 13, 20, 27).
The entry form is available online at www.racinebowling.org. Fees must accompany entry forms when returned. Entries close on Jan. 26, 2019.
Please mail entries to Greater Racine Area USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 1410 Harrington Dr., Racine, WI 53405.
For more information, please contact Chapman at 262-634-9773 or 262-902-2834, or by email at twored300@att.net.
