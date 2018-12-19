Racine Family YMCA basketball clinic
The Racine Family YMCA is holding a free skills development basketball camp on Saturday, Dec. 22 at the Lakefront and Sealed Air branches of the YMCA.
The Jingle Bell Socks Shooting Clinic, for boys and girls in grades 2 through 8, begins with session 1 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Lakefront branch, 725 Lake Ave., and continues with session 2 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Sealed Air branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
Register for the clinic at the time of the sessions. The clinic is free, but participants are asked to bring at least one pair of new socks for those in need.
For more information, contact YMCA youth basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-989-9682.
