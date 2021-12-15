On The Agenda for Dec. 16

George Machado induction tickets available
George Machado, coach of the Horlick High School football team from 1993 through 2009, will be among 12 coaches inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Saturday, April 2, 2022. The event will be held at the Marriott West, 1313 John Q, Hammons Dr., in Middleton.
Tickets, which are $45 each, are available through Horlick coach Brian Fletcher. To purchase tickets, text Fletcher at 262-989-6206, email him at coachbfletch@gmail.com or call Horlick High School at 262-619-4300. The best time to reach Fletcher is Monday through Thursday from 3-6 p.m.
Only 1,000 tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.