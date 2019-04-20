Luncheon for Pat Devine April 25
The family and friends of Pat Devine, the late owner of Devine’s Sporting Goods, will be meeting for lunch on Thursday, April 25 at noon at DeMark’s Bar, 1600 Albert Street. The purpose of the luncheon will be to catch up with old friends but also to raise funds for an annual academic scholarship that is awarded in Pat’s memory. Our first scholarship recipient was Chloe Kostos from Horlick. Our scholarship this year will be going to a St. Catherine’s student athlete. Lunch will be available for purchase. Donations toward the 2019 scholarship can be made at the luncheon. For further details or questions please call Jeff Johnson at 262-994-1366 or Steve Brinkman at 262-358-3740.
Prairie basketball camp
The Prairie School will host a basketball camp for boys entering grades four through nine Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14. Sessions will be from noon to 2 p.m. each day. Tuition is $90.
Daily instruction will be given to campers focusing on fumndamentals and skill development. Head coach Jason Atanasoff and the Prairie coaching staff, current and former players and several special guests will conduct the camp.
Online registration is required at www.prairieschool.com/summer For more information, please contact Atanasoff at jatanasoff@prairieschool.com
