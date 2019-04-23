Prairie girls basketball camp

The Prairie School will host a basketball camp for girls entering grades four through nine Monday June 10 through Friday, June 14. Sessions will be from 9-11 a.m. each day. Tuition is $112.50.

Daily instruction will be given to campers focusing on fundamentals and skill development. Melody Owsley, who coached at Prairie from 1990-2016, will oversee the camp along with the Prairie coaching staff.

Online registration is required at www.prairieschool.com//summer For more information, please contact Owsley at mowsley@prairieschool.com

