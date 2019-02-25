C-Club looking for volunteers
After many years of dedicated service to the club, a few members are retiring. This leaves the C-Club with an even smaller group. It is so small that it cannot continue to host its only fund raising event- the Case High Golf Outing and social hour. Not only does the outing raise all of this money, but the opportunity to see past classmates is priceless.
The club is looking for more volunteers to keep this the event going. The club will meet a few times between May and August and plan the outing and contact sponsors. There will be a few hours of work the week of the outing and a little more the day of the outing. Then the group will meet only a couple of times in the fall and winter. The meetings are usually about an hour long and are held at one of our sponsors’ bar or restaurant.
You can contact Jeff Vlasak about joining at 262-488-3826.
St. Pat’s Day 5K Run/Walk moving Downtown
In conjunction with the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Racine March 17, the sixth annual St. Pat’s Day 5K Run/Walk will relocate from Mount Pleasant to Downtown Racine.
The St. Pat’s Day 5K Run/Walk will begin near Pepi’s Bar and Grill on Sixth Street and will proceed east on Sixth Street and then north on Main Street. In addition the 5K event, which will take participants along the Lake Michigan Pathway and finish at the intersection of State and Main streets, there will be a “Paddy’s 0.08ish K, which will begin at the same place as the 5K, but will end at The Brickhouse on Main Street.
Each participant will receive a finisher’s medal, a T-shirt, goodie bag and a free beer at The Brickhouse. Registration fees begin at $25; use discount code MEDIA to receive an instant $5 discount. For more information, or to register for the race, go online to www.5Kevents.org.
Washington Park Golferettes
The Washington Park Golferettes are welcoming new members to their Thursday morning golf league. Play begins on Thursday, May 9. A preseason banquet will be held for new and returning members on Thursday, May 2.
For more information about this fun league, please call Mary Sue Langendorf at 262-554-7894 or Sandy Kairis at 262-886-5518.
YMCA spring youth basketball league
Registration is underway for the Racine Family YMCA Spring Youth Basketball Leagues. Practices begin March 11 and the season begins March 16.
There are five co-ed age divisions in the leagues (age as of March 1, 2019) — Mites (age 4-5), Mighty (6-7), Sophomores (8-10), Juniors (11-12) and Seniors (12-13).
Practices will be held at the Lakefront YMCA, 725 Lake Ave., during the week and games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant, on Saturdays.
The fee is $50 for YMCA members and $70 for the general public. The fee includes a T-shirt. Registration ends March 1.
For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
