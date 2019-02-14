Knights of Columbus free-throw contest
The Knights of Columbus Councils of Racine’s annual free-throw competition will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 in the small gymnasium at St. Catherine’s High School, 1200 Park Ave., Racine. Enter the school through the southeast entrance on Park Ave.
The competition is open to all public, private, parochial and home school students in Racine County east of Hwy. 36. The contest is part of the Wisconsin State and Knights of Columbus National/International Free Throw Competition.
All boys and girls ages 9-14 (as of Jan. 1, 2019) are eligible. Each contestant must submit a completed release and waiver form.
For more information, contact Steve Jansta at 262-554-6376 or by email at janstasteve@att.net, or Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or 262-945-1095 or by email at frayerfamily@yahoo.com
Racine Family YMCA spring youth basketball league
Registration is underway for the Racine Family YMCA Spring Youth Basketball Leagues. Practices begin March 11 and the season begins March 16.
There are five co-ed age divisions in the leagues (age as of March 1, 2019) — Mites (age 4-5), Mighty (6-7), Sophomores (8-10), Juniors (11-12) and Seniors (12-13).
Practices will be held at the Lakefront YMCA, 725 Lake Ave., during the week and games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant, on Saturdays.
The fee is $50 for YMCA members and $70 for the general public. The fee includes a T-shirt. Registration ends March 1.
For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
