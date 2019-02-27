Racine Raiders fill in schedule

The Racine Raiders have filled in one of their open dates on their 2019 schedule.

On June 8, the Raiders will host the Grand Rapids (Mich.) Seminoles in a preseason game at Horlick Field. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

Racine YMCA youth basketball league

Registration is underway for the Racine Family YMCA Spring Youth Basketball Leagues. Practices begin March 11 and the season begins March 16.

There are five co-ed age divisions in the leagues (age as of March 1, 2019) — Mites (age 4-5), Mighty (6-7), Sophomores (8-10), Juniors (11-12) and Seniors (12-13).

Practices will be held at the Lakefront YMCA, 725 Lake Ave., during the week and games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant, on Saturdays.

The fee is $50 for YMCA members and $70 for the general public. The fee includes a T-shirt. Registration ends March 1.

For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.

