Greater Racine Area USBC Open Championships
The annual Greater Racine Area USBC Open Championships will be held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 11 through Jan. 27 at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.
Entry fees are $100 per team, $20 per bowler in singles and doubles, and $10 per bowler for scratch all-events or for senior bowlers age 60 and older. Play will be in Division 1 scratch, Division 2 handicap and Division 3 handicap. See entry form for breakdown of averages.
Squad times are 7 p.m. on Fridays (Jan. 11, 18, 25), 1 p.m. on Saturdays (Jan. 12, 19, 26) and 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Sundays (Jan. 13, 20, 27).
The entry form is available online at www.racinebowling.org. Fees must accompany entry forms when returned. Entries close on Jan. 26, 2019.
Please mail entries to Greater Racine Area USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 1410 Harrington Dr., Racine, WI 53405.
For more information, please contact Chapman at 262-634-9773 or 262-902-2834, or by email at twored300@att.net.
Adult Summer Softball League registration opens in January
City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) announced the opening of Adult Summer Softball League registration on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.
Teams may register for a coed league on Fridays, women’s leagues on Mondays and Wednesdays, and men’s leagues on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
PRCS will also be accepting teams for a Supplied Bats league on Thursday night. This league is open to men and women and requires a minimum of 11 players. Bats will be supplied.
Team registration forms are available online at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/, and at the PRCS main office, 800 Center Street, No. 127.
To register a team, managers must have a minimum of 11 players (10 required for coed league) and sign the registration and release sections on the team form. The team form, along with the required team fee of $650 must be delivered to the PRCS main office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
A $25 late registration fee will apply beginning Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Additional players beyond the minimum number may be added for a fee of $35 per person at any time with no limit.
Teams will be taken on a “first-come, first served” basis. Space within the leagues is limited and early registration is strongly recommended. League play begins May 5, 2019.
Adult Sand Volleyball League registration opens in January
City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) announced the opening of adult Sand Volleyball League registration on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.
Teams may register for Monday night recreational coed leagues, Tuesday night competitive and recreational men’s/women’s leagues, and Wednesday night competitive and recreational coed leagues. Team registration forms are available online at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/ and at the PRCS main office, 800 Center Street, No. 127.
To register a team, managers must have a minimum of six players complete and sign the registration and release sections on the team form. Coed teams must have three female players and three male players registered. The team card, along with the required team fee of $250, may be delivered to the PRCS main office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
A $25 late registration fee will be applied beginning Monday, April 15, 2019. Additional players beyond the six may be added anytime for a fee of $25 per player.
Teams will be taken on a “first-come, first-served” basis. Early registration is strongly suggested. League play begins in early June.
