Racine Raiders free youth camp
The Racine Raiders minor league football organization will host its annual free youth football camp from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 18 at Horlick Athletic Field.
The camp is open to players entering grades 3 through 8, Instruction will be by players and coaches from the Raiders organization, in a non-contact setting, and will focus on fundamentals for success on both sides of the football.
Registration and check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. All participants should wear shorts, shirts, and football shoes. All campers will take home a camp T-shirt and those who sign up in advance will also receive free admission for themselves and a parent for the Raiders’ game Aug. 11 at Horlick Field against the Quad City Raiders.
To register for the camp, please call Tom Hetland at 262-822-6545 and include your T-shirt size.
USTA Grass Roots Program of Racine
The United States Tennis Association Grass Roots Program of Racine will hold a nine-week session for tennis players age 5 and older from Aug. 7 through Oct. 3 at Meadowbrook Country Club and Racine Tennis Club.
Classes will be offered in four age groups and times — beginners (ages 5 to 7, 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturdays), beginners (ages 8 to 10, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturdays), beginners (ages 11 to 14, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m.-noon Saturdays) and high school/adults (age 15 and older, 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-1 p.m. Saturdays).
Other times and advanced classes are available upon request.
In case of rain, lessons will be held indoors at the Racine Tennis Club.
The cost for the nine-week program is $135. Registration forms are available at Meadowbrook.
For more information on the program or other classes, contact Todd Anderson at 262-498-0389.
North Cape Lutheran Church Golf Outing
The Steeple Golf Outing Committee of North Cape Lutheran Church is hosting a golf outing Friday, Aug. 24, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. This will be a scramble-style event with prizes, hole-in-one opportunities, auctions and various raffles.
The $100 fee includes green fees, cart, light lunch at check-in and dinner. Non-golfers can register to attend the banquet, which will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. for $25. Golfers who register by Aug. 1 will have their name entered in a drawing to win $200/foursome. Space is limited and registrations are required by Aug. 11.
Check-in begins at 11 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at noon. Dinner and social will follow in the open-air pavilion overlooking the golf course.
To obtain a registration form or for more information, go to www.northcapelutheran.org.
North Cape Lutheran Church uses funds raised for repairs, maintenance and beautification of the 168-year-old church building and grounds.
Chocolate City Golf Outing
The Chocolate City Golf Outing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7737 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.
The outing will be played as a scramble. Reineman’s True Value will be donating a shotgun for a special shotgun start raffle. The winner will be chosen prior to the start of the scramble.
The fee is $125 for an individual or $500 for a foursome. The fee includes lunch and dinner, golf, cart, range, closest to the pin prizes, among others, and a chance to win a hole-in-one $10,000 prize. Non-golfers can attend at 5:30 for the 19th hole social hour, which includes dinner for $25.
To register, go to www.burlingtonchamber.org and download the registration form or call the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce at 262-763-6044 for more information.
