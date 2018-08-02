UW-Parkside soccer camps

UW-Parkside is holding the following soccer camps this summer, all at Wood Road Field in Somers.

RANGER WOMEN’S SOCCER COLLEGE ID CAMP: Saturday, Aug. 4. Open to girls in grades 8 through 12. The cost is $125 and includes a camp T-shirt. Click on this link for registration and other information: msacamps.com/id-camp.cfm

Racine Raiders tickets available

Tickets for Racine Raiders games at Horlick Field are available at 10 outlets throughout Racine.

Per-game ticket prices at the outlets are as follows:

A Family ticket package (2 adults + 4 students) is $17, Adult tickets are $6, Seniors (55 and older) are $5, students (6-17) are $3 and children 5 and under, and military veterans with ID, will be admitted at no cost.

Ticket outlet locations: Buca’s Bar & Grill, 4234 Douglas Avenue; DeMark’s Bar & Restaurant, 1600 Albert Street; Joey’s West, 9825 Kraut Road; Kortendick’s Ace Hardware, 3806 Douglas Avenue; Lieungh’s on Lathrop, 1933 Lathrop Avenue; Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Avenue; Rock Inn, 600 High Street; Sausage Kitchen, 1706 Rapids Drive; Willkomm’s Mobil, 6840 Washington Avenue; Willkomm’s Spring, Spring Street and Highway 31.

