Fall basketball camp registration

Sign up now for Coach Rudy’s fall basketball camps for boys and girls. The program takes place Saturday afternoons on Oct. 6, 13, 21 and 27.

The schedule looks as followed:

Grades 2 – 3: 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Grades 4 – 5: 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Grades 6 – 8: 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

All camps will be held at the Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Registration forms are available at all Community Centers and online at www.coachrudys.com. You can also contact Coach Rudy at (262) 880-3002 or coachrudys@yahoo.com. The registration deadline is Sept. 21.

