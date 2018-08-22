Fall basketball camp registration
Sign up now for Coach Rudy’s fall basketball camps for boys and girls. The program takes place Saturday afternoons on Oct. 6, 13, 21 and 27.
The schedule looks as followed:
Grades 2 – 3: 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Grades 4 – 5: 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Grades 6 – 8: 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
All camps will be held at the Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Registration forms are available at all Community Centers and online at www.coachrudys.com. You can also contact Coach Rudy at (262) 880-3002 or coachrudys@yahoo.com. The registration deadline is Sept. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.