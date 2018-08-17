Big Brothers Big Sisters golf outing

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha County will hold its annual Golf Outing and Cigar Dinner at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

Cocktails follow the golf outing at 5:30 p.m. and the cigar dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.

The cost for golf and dinner is $90; dinner only is $65. Tickets can be purchased through Sept. 14 at Timers Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., or at the Big Brothers Big Sisters office, 3131 Taylor Ave., Building 4.

For more information, please call Shawn Voss at 262-637-2704.

Senior bowling league looks for members

The Friday morning Senior’s league at Castle Lanes is looking for new members. Bowlers must be 55 years of age or older. Free bowling is on Aug. 24 and league bowling starts August 31 at 9 a.m.

For further information, contact Ed at 262-498-0518 or Alan at Castle Lanes at 262-633-1199.

