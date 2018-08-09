Senior bowling league looks for members
The Friday morning Senior’s league at Castle Lanes is looking for new members. Bowlers must be 55 years of age or older. Free bowling is on Aug. 24 and league bowling starts August 31 at 9 a.m. For further information, contact Ed at 498-0518 or Alan at Castle Lanes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.