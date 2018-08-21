Steelheads hosting tryouts
Racine Steelheads Legion Post 546 is holding open tryouts for its 2019 baseball season September 8-9 at 4 p.m. at Case High School’s baseball field. All Racine area high school students are invited. Contact Mark Basaldua at 262-880-2081 or visit @RacineBaseballPost546 on Facebook for more details or questions.
Big John Scramble at Johnson Park
The annual Big John Scramble will be held Saturday, Oct. 6, at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., in Racine.
The event is a two-person, 18-hole net (handicapped) scramble that will use a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 7 a.m.
The cost is $130 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, prizes for placing and prizes for hole events. There will be an optional skins game, raffles and random drawings for prizes.
Proceeds will benefit The Junior Masters and The Wee One Foundation.
The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Sept. 30. Please call the Johnson Park golf shop at 637-2840 or contact John Feiner at jfeiner@shorewest.com for more information.
