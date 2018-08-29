Senior bowling league looks for members

The Friday morning Senior’s league at Castle Lanes is looking for new members. Bowlers must be 55 years of age or older. League bowling starts Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. For further information, contact Ed at 498-0518 or Alan at Castle Lanes.

