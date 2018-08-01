Rick Kilps Golf Classic
The 27th Annual Rick Kilps Golf Classic will be held Sunday, Aug. 19 at Maplecrest Country Club in Somers. The four-person scramble format is $110 per person which includes golf, cart, lunch and sandwich with a beverage at the turn. Golfing begins at 8 a.m. Lunch will follow at around 1 p.m. The cost is $30 for those only attending the lunch. The brochure for the outing can be found online at parksiderangers.com/documents/2018/7/5//2018_Rick_Kilps_Golf_Classic.pdf
The golf outing is named after former UW-Parkside men’s soccer coach Rick Kilps, who coached for 27 seasons (1984-2010) and compiling 363 victories and four NCAA Division II Tournament appearances. For more information, contact Parkside men’s coach Jason Zitzke at zitzke@uwp.edu or call 414-507-1716 or 262-595-2225 (fax).
Racine Raiders free youth camp
The Racine Raiders minor league football organization will host its annual free youth football camp from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 18 at Horlick Athletic Field.
The camp is open to players entering grades 3 through 8, Instruction will be by players and coaches from the Raiders organization, in a non-contact setting, and will focus on fundamentals for success on both sides of the football.
Registration and check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. All participants should wear shorts, shirts, and football shoes. All campers will take home a camp T-shirt and those who sign up in advance will also receive free admission for themselves and a parent for the Raiders’ game Aug. 11 at Horlick Field against the Quad City Raiders.
To register for the camp, please call Tom Hetland at 262-822-6545 and include your T-shirt size.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.