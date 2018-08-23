Youth Hoops evening basketball registration
City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will host three evening registrations for the Fall and Winter Youth Hoops Basketball Program. Evening registration is designed specifically for the testing of players in grades 5—8 and will be held on Sept. 6, 11, and 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Players in 5th through 8th grade are only required to attend one evening registration date and may visit anytime between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Registration forms are available on-site or may be obtained prior to registration at any of the five City of Racine Community Centers (Bryant, Chavez, King, Humble Park, and Tyler-Domer), the PRCS main office (800 Center St., Room 127), and at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/. Registration forms must be completed by a parent/guardian.
The player registration fee for all ages is $40 for City of Racine Residents and $60 for Non-City Residents. The registration fee includes a team t-shirt. A late fee of $10 will be added to registrations submitted after September 24, 2018.
Youth in 1st grade may register in the 2nd grade leagues after September 19, 2018 provided space is available at that time. No late fee will apply to 1st grade participants.
Questions about the program may be directed to the PRCS office at (262) 636-9131.
The Youth Hoops basketball program is also in need of volunteer coaches. If interested, please contact Jason Mars at (262) 636-9454.
Fast Break basketball camp
City of Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services (PRCS) is offering a Fast Break Basketball Camp for youth in grades 2-8. The Fast Break Basketball Camp has been developed to teach the fundamentals of basketball in a fun, non-competitive environment.
The camp will be held on Tuesday evenings, Sept. 25 through Oct. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Registration and payment of a camp fee are required by Friday, Sept. 21, in order to participate. The camp fee is $25 and includes a t-shirt. Registration is taken at the PRCS office located at City Hall Annex, 800 Center St, Room #127. The office is open for registration Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Registration forms may also be found at any of the City of Racine’s five community centers (Bryant, Chavez, King, Humble and Tyler-Domer) and on the City of Racine PRCS website at cityofracine.org/ParksRec. Completed forms and payment may be dropped off or mailed to the PRCS office.
For more information call (262) 636-9131.
