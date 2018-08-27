Senior bowling league looks for members
The Friday morning Senior’s league at Castle Lanes is looking for new members. Bowlers must be 55 years of age or older. League bowling starts Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. For further information, contact Ed at 498-0518 or Alan at Castle Lanes.
Adult volleyball registration
Registration for the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) Adult Volleyball league will be held Monday, August 27 through Friday, September 14. Team registration information and forms may be picked up at the PRCS main office at 800 Center St., Rm. 127, or may be printed from the PRCS website at cityofracine.org/ParksRec. Teams will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
A $25 late registration fee will begin Monday, September 17. No teams will be accepted after Friday, September 21.
Competitive & recreational leagues are available for men’s, women’s & coed teams. League play is Monday-Thursday evenings and will begin on October 22.
To register a team, managers are required to submit a team registration form with contact information and signatures from six players. Team fees are due at the time of registration. The fee for a team of six players is $423; additional players may be added for $33 each.
Registration is taken at the PRCS office (800 Center St., Rm. 127) Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Questions and requests for information may be directed to (262) 636-9131.
Adult basketball registration
Registration for the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) Adult Basketball league will be held Monday, August 27 through Friday, September 14. Team registration information and forms may be picked up at the PRCS main office at 800 Center St., Rm. 127, or may be printed from the PRCS website at cityofracine.org/ParksRec. Teams will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
A $25 late registration fee will begin Monday, September 17. No teams will be accepted after September 21.
To register a team, managers are required to submit a team registration form with contact information and signatures from seven players. Team fees are due at the time of registration. The fee for a team of seven players is $581; additional players may be added for $33 each.
League play is on Thursday nights and will begin on October 25.
Registration is taken at the PRCS office (800 Center St., Rm. 127) Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Questions and requests for information may be directed to (262) 636-9131.
