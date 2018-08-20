The Lanes looking for league bowlers

The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave., is looking for bowlers for a Monday four-person league and a Wednesday four-man senior league.

Bowling in both leagues begins at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, contact The Lanes at 262-886-5151.

Big Brothers Big Sisters golf outing

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha County will hold its annual Golf Outing and Cigar Dinner at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

Cocktails follow the golf outing at 5:30 p.m. and the cigar dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.

The cost for golf and dinner is $90; dinner only is $65. Tickets can be purchased through Sept. 14 at Timers Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., or at the Big Brothers Big Sisters office, 3131 Taylor Ave., Building 4.

For more information, please call Shawn Voss at 262-637-2704.

