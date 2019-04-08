Ives Grove Senior Men’s League
The Ives Grove Senior Men’s golf league will begin its 34th year of play on Monday, April 29. The league plays on Monday mornings for 20 weeks through September 23 (excluding holidays). Golfers 50 and over are welcome to join as individual players or 4-man teams.
An informational meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, April 15 in the Ives Grove club house.
Golfers interested in joining the league are invited to attend.
The total cost of green fees, tee times, special events, membership dues and the year-end banquet is $215 which is payable at the meeting. For more information contact Rick Geiss 262-497-3981 or Mike Linstroth 262-886-2882.
Johnson Park Retired Men’s golf
The Johnson Park Tuesday Morning Retired Men’s Golf Club has openings for golfers age 50 and older, of all abilities, for the 2019 season.
Play begins on Tuesday, April 30. The spring meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Johnson Park clubhouse. The annual dues are $55.
For more information, contact Keith George by email at kgeorge428@yahoo.com or by phone at 414-520-9557.
Johnson Park Women’s golf league
The Johnson Park Women’s 18-Hole golf league is welcoming new members to its Thursday Morning league. League play runs from May 2 through Sept. 26.
A preseason luncheon will be held Thursday, April 25.
For more information about the league, please contact Mary Bach at 262-498-4244 or Elaine Dishaw at elainedishaw@gmail.com
Shoop Park Women’s golf league
The Shoop Park Tuesday Women’s Golf League has openings for golfers of all abilities for the 2019 season. Play begins Tuesday, May 14.
The $40 league fee includes breakfast, two lunches and weekly prizes. Social memberships cost $15.
The spring kickoff luncheon will be held Tuesday, April 30, at Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave.
For more information, call Mary Sederberg at 262-498-7598 or email marysederberg@yahoo.com.
