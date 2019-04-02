Registration for youth softball underway
The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is holding open registration for summer youth softball leagues.
Registration is open to children ages 4-14. Softball leagues are available for T-ball, ages 4-6, coach pitch, ages 7-8, kid pitch, ages 9-11, and 12-inch, ages 12-14.
Registration is taken on a first-come, first-served basis at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Fees for registration through April 30, 2019 are:
- $40 for City of Racine residents
- $60 for non-city resident (includes residents of Caledonia, Elmwood Park, Franksville, Mt. Pleasant, North Bay, Sturtevant, Wind Point and other villages/municipalities)
Beginning May 1, 2019 registration fees will be raised to:
- $50 for city of Racine residents
- $70 for non-city residents
Registration includes team practices, games, and a team t-shirt. Registration forms are available at the PRCS office, at cityofracine.org/ParksRec, or at any of City of Racine’s five community centers:
- Dr. John Bryant, 601 21st St.
- Cesar Chavez, 2221 Douglas Ave.
- Humble Park, 2200 Blaine Ave.
- Dr. M. L. King, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
- Tyler-Domer, 2301 12th St.
Games for T-ball through kid pitch leagues will be played at Humble Park ball diamond on Mondays and Wednesdays and 12-inch softball leagues will be played at Solbraa Park or Mount Pleasant Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Games begin in late May or early June and run through July. Nights of play and number of games scheduled are determined by the number of teams formed and may be subject to change.
UW-Parkside volleyball camps
The UW-Parkside women’s volleyball program has set the dates for its summer camps in May and July at the Parkside Sports & Activity Center in Somers.
The Elite Day Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11.
The Serve and Pass Clinic is July 15, the Setting Clinic is July 16 and the Hitting Clinis is July 17, all from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Information on the All-Skills Overnight Camp will be announced at a later date.
For more information, or to reserve a spot in any of these camps, please email Rangers head volleyball coach Leigh Berea at berea@uwp.edu. Registration links will be available soon and shared via email, @parksideVB on Twitter, Parkside Volleyball on Facebook and at www.parksiderangers.com
Johnson Park Retired Men’s golf
The Johnson Park Tuesday Morning Retired Men’s Golf Club has openings for golfers age 50 and older, of all abilities, for the 2019 season.
Play begins on Tuesday, April 30. The spring meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Johnson Park clubhouse. The annual dues are $55.
For more information, contact Keith George by email at kgeorge428@yahoo.com or by phone at 414-520-9557.
Johnson Park Women’s golf league
The Johnson Park Women’s 18-Hole golf league is welcoming new members to its Thursday Morning league. League play runs from May 2 through Sept. 26.
A preseason luncheon will be held Thursday, April 25.
For more information about the league, please contact Mary Bach at 262-498-4244 or Elaine Dishaw at elainedishaw@gmail.com
Shoop Park Women’s golf league
The Shoop Park Tuesday Women’s Golf League has openings for golfers of all abilities for the 2019 season. Play begins Tuesday, May 14.
The $40 league fee includes breakfast, two lunches and weekly prizes. Social memberships cost $15.
The spring kickoff luncheon will be held Tuesday, April 30, at Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave.
For more information, call Mary Sederberg at 262-498-7598 or email marysederberg@yahoo.com.
