ON THE AGENDA ADD for Oct 21

Outdoor Flag Football

The Racine Family YMCA will offer outdoor flag football this fall for boys and girls between 5 and 14 years old.

The program is designed to assist players to advance their individual football skills and knowledge.

Divisions will be mites (pre-kindergarten and kindergarten), mighty mites (first and second grade), sophomores (third and fourth grades), juniors (fifth and sixth grade) and seniors (seventh and eighth grades).

The four-week season will run from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22 at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant. Cost is $40 for members, $55 for general public. Each participant will receive a t-shirt.

Wisconsin Sportsman’s Rifle Sight-In

The Wisconsin Sportsman’s Association will hold its annual deer rifle sight-in on Nov. 7-8 and Nov. 14-15.

The sight-ins will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at 16010 Durand Ave., in Union Grove. Cost is $10 per gun.

For more information, go to www.wisconsinsportsmansassociation.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0