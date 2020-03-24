On hold: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

Other Olympics — 1916, 1940 and 1944 — have been canceled because of war, but none have ever been postponed for any reason, let alone a renegade virus that has accounted for more than 375,000 cases worldwide, with numbers growing exponentially. The Tokyo Games would still be called the 2020 Olympics, even though they will be held in 2021 — the first time the games will be held in an odd-numbered year since the modern era began in 1896.

"The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope," the IOC said in a statement.

The decision offers a sense of relief for the 11,000 or so potential Olympians from more than 200 countries, who no longer have to press forward with training under near-impossible conditions, unsure of when, exactly, they need to be ready — and for what.

"Thankful to finally have some clarity regarding The Olympic Games. A huge decision but I think the right one for sure," British sprinter Adam Gemili said on Twitter. "Time to regain, look after each other during this difficult period and go again when the time is right!"

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up