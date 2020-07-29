On Football: NFL opt outs more prevalent than many expected

"The opt-out option is a player's choice and a player's right, and we'll respect that if a player decides to do that," Broncos President Joe Ellis says. "That's absolutely, 100 percent their right, inherently. I've got no objection to that at all and would be supportive of that, if that's what somebody wants to do. That's been going on around the league, as you've seen. It's going around and around other sports leagues, as well.

"I had some good conversations ... and they were very, very curious. I don't want to say concerned, but they wanted to know what was going to happen and how it was going to be handled, things like that. It's at the front of their minds."

While players always rely on trainers and medical staff when it comes to injuries, the pandemic creates an entirely new set of issues. Recovery and rehab from, say, a knee injury, is a totally different, well, ballgame.

"(I) Wasn't quite sure exactly what number would come in, but the biggest thing to consider is players taking care of both themselves, as well as their families, and each player has their own unique circumstance," says Browns team physician Dr. James Voos. "We feel that it is our job to help to guide them through it, serve as a trusted healthcare adviser and allow them to ultimately make that decision themselves.