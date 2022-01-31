Olympics: Wisconsin's curling stars embrace 2018 fame, prep for 2022

U.S. Olympic curlers get their time in the national spotlight every four years, when the sport appeals to the curiosities of the viewing public.

It was that way four years ago for Becca and Matt Hamilton and Nina Roth, athletes who made it to the Games after honing their skills at the Madison Curling Club. It's that way again this year for the McFarland-based trio.

The Hamiltons still are fueled by a sibling rivalry that gets stoked at every chance. Roth still is driven by details.

But much has changed for them in the space between the 2018 and 2022 Olympics — in recognition, in family and in team roles.

"The biggest thing is the opportunities and the doors that have opened for us," Matt Hamilton said in an interview alongside his younger sister. "We're both considered like pseudo celebrities."

What's the life of a pseudo celebrity? Matt Hamilton has played in golf events that also have included NFL players past and present, sometimes with the gold medal he brought back from South Korea in 2018. He now appears regularly on an afternoon radio show on ESPN Madison.

Becca Hamilton has been featured on an NBC football broadcast from Lambeau Field, something for which her brother insisted that he "must have lost my invitation in the mail."

"Right after the (2018) Olympics, I felt like everyone recognized us in Madison at the airport and in passing," Becca Hamilton said. "And now, this go around, we're back in the forefront again. Having a lot of people following us and supporting us, private messages on social media and things like that, it's just nice to know how many people are supporting us here in the Madison area."

Matt Hamilton's Instagram feed isn't just a tribute to his bold sense of style. It shows some of the celebrities he has met along the way since 2018: actor Matthew McConaughey, swimmer Michael Phelps, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, boxer Canelo Álvarez and comedian Cedric the Entertainer among them.

"Some of the opportunities that present themselves when you are on the forefront is just really neat," he said. "Just the experiences we've gotten to share together and have ourselves have been pretty incredible and something we won't soon forget."

Time to adapt

Roth and her husband, Tony, welcomed their first child in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. The timing of the changes was difficult in that it forced a lot of quick adapting for the Roths. But it also was a blessing, Nina Roth said, because of the extended period of time she got to spend at home with her son.

Being adaptable has been a benefit in both family life and curling for Roth, who was skip of the 2018 U.S. women's team. She backed away from that role while she took time off after her son was born and Tabitha Peterson stepped in.

When she was ready to come back, she knew it was going to be in a different spot.

"When I stepped away to have my child and Tab had an incredible season, we didn't want to change that momentum," Roth said. "She was doing very well. And so when I came in, I said if you want to keep skipping, I have no problem with that. I want to be here to support you. And here's why I think that I could be a very good third for this team. And everyone bought into that change and that's helped us to have continued success."

With Peterson at skip, Roth at third, Becca Hamilton at second and Tara Peterson — Tabitha's sister — at lead, the team swept the final series at the Olympic trials in November.

Some in high-level curling might have looked at a move from skip to third as a demotion worthy of a search for a new team to lead, Matt Hamilton said.

"I think for Nina to be big enough to see the writing on the wall that Tab's had the shots, all the intangibles that you need to be a skip, for Nina to step back to third and accept her new role is really awesome for her," he said. "And it made that team better."

The U.S. women's team with Roth and Becca Hamilton didn't qualify for the Olympic tournament playoffs in 2018. Roth took away an important realization that she said she'll use this year.

"Yes, the Olympics is special, but at the end of the day it's the same competition," she said. "It's the same rocks, same ice and same people that we play all year long. The comfort in knowing that, really, once we hit the ice, nothing is going to be different, that'll help calm those nerves."

Pushing each other

The nerves were high for Becca Hamilton at the Olympic trials, but she already had qualified with Roth and the Petersons. It was her brother's team that made her panicky.

Three of the four players from the men's team that made a stunning run to the first Olympic gold medal in curling for the U.S. in 2018 were back for another try, but they lost the first game in a best-of-three series to decide the country's representatives in Beijing.

John Shuster's team with Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner rallied to win the event with wins in Games 2 and 3. Matt Hamilton afterward greeted his sister with a sing-song whisper: "Anything you can do, I can do better."

"It's nice to know that that drive is still there for the two of us," he said. "And obviously I can't let her get better than me, and vice versa."

Neither Hamilton has plans to leave the pursuit of Olympic curling while the other still is involved. A sibling rivalry, indeed.

"I wouldn't play it if I didn't enjoy it," said Becca Hamilton, who stepped back from teaching since the last Olympics and is pursuing a career in real estate around curling. "I just love being out on the ice and competing. I like the adrenaline of making good shots and winning big tournaments. So I'm going to keep chasing that for as long as I can."

The same goes for her brother.

"It's a game that you've got to stay sharp and you've got to practice," Matt Hamilton said. "Me and Becca are not ones to rest on our laurels.

"It's great to win the medal. You have a lot of cool opportunities. But if you want to keep playing, you've got to keep grinding."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0