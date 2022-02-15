Olympics: Former Badgers Knight, Nurse leading teams en route to Beijing final

The Olympic women's hockey gold medal will stay in North America, and the game's biggest rivals will meet again to decide the winner.

The U.S. and Canada both won semifinal games Monday in Beijing to set up the deciding game. It'll be the sixth time in seven women's Olympic tournaments that the teams have played in the gold-medal game.

Former University of Wisconsin star Hilary Knight scored her fifth goal of the tournament and added an assist as the U.S. defeated Finland 4-1. Former Badgers goalie and Delafield native Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots.

Sarah Nurse recorded four assists to go to the top of the Olympic scoring table as Canada dominated Switzerland 10-3 earlier Monday.

The U.S. and Canada will play Thursday (10:10 p.m. CST Wednesday) for the gold medal.

Knight takes over second

Knight figured into both second-period goals as the Americans took a 2-0 lead. She moved into sole possession of second place on the U.S. all-time Olympic women's hockey scoring list with 26 points.

Her goal for a 2-0 lead tied her with Jenny Potter for third with 11 goals in four Olympics. Knight tied Potter and Angela Ruggiero for the most Olympic games played in U.S. history with her 21st.

Cavallini, who earned a shutout in her first Olympic start Feb. 6, was denied a second by a Finnish goal in the last minute. She turned away great Finnish chances, including two by Michelle Karvinen on a 2-on-1 rush in the final minute of a scoreless first period.

Former Badgers center Abby Roque scored her first Olympics goal into an empty net. Madison native Amanda Kessel didn't score for the U.S. Future UW defender Caroline Harvey dressed but didn't play.

Nurse burst helps Canada again

Nurse leads the tournament with 12 assists and 16 points in six games after Canada unleashed another rout in Beijing with a 61-13 advantage in shots on goal.

Former Badgers forwards Emily Clark and Blayre Turnbull scored goals and were plus-3 for Canada, which has outscored opponents 54-8. Ann-Renée Desbiens made 10 saves.

