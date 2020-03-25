Olympics: Ex-Badgers volleyball star Carlini copes with being a ‘caged lion’

“When you get so locked in, sometimes you forget how many other sports have to compete in the Olympics. You’re just thinking about your small little world and your sport. And how it affects you,” she said. “But then you think about all the track-and-field athletes who haven’t done qualifiers yet, and maybe they’re the ones who are in fourth or fifth place and they’re trying to get top-3 so they can qualify. There’s a lot of other things going in the sports world that it just wouldn’t have been ready for this summer with everything that’s going down – quarantines and people’s training regiments being stopped.

“Maybe this is a good thing. It’s really hard to look at it that way right now, but – hopefully – at least next year, we’ll look back and say, ‘This happened for a reason, and we are in a better position now than we would have been.’

Carlini, who turned 25 last month, admitted she was exasperated by the behavior of some Americans who continued their spring break vacations and frequented crowded establishments despite warnings about the spread of COVID-19. And she’s found little solace in the way some political leaders have handled the situation.