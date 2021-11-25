Olympic Marathon Bronze Medalist Molly Seidel to Appear at Eastbay Cross Country Championships Midwest Regional in Kenosha Top Ten Boys and Girls to Qualify for National Race in San Diego

KENOSHA — Olympic marathon bronze medalist Molly Seidel will return to the scene of one of her greatest high school triumphs on Nov. 27 at the Eastbay Cross Country Championships Midwest Regional at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Somers.

Entering its 42nd year, the Eastbay Cross Country Championship (formally Foot Locker Cross Country) is the longest running high school cross country race in the nation, comprised of four regional 5K races across the country. The Northeast (Bronx, N.Y.) and South (Charlotte, N.C.) regional races will also be held Saturday. The West Regional (Walnut, Calif.) race will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4. More than 10,000 of the nation’s leading high school runners are expected to compete in the regional meets.

Seidel, 27, a native of Nashotah, Wis., finished third in the Olympic marathon last summer in Tokyo in only her third race at the distance. She won the regional race on the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course in 2011 as a senior at University Lake School in Hartland, posting what was then the eighth fastest girls’ 5K time. Two weeks later, Seidel won the national title in what was then known as the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships.

“I’m so excited to come back to Parkside 10 years after my own Foot Locker experience,” Seidel said. “This race was such a huge steppingstone in my own running career and I can’t wait to watch the awesome races this year.”

Seidel will be available to talk with runners and spectators and she will also autograph runners racing bibs and meet t-shirts.

Seidel had a brilliant collegiate career at Notre Dame, winning four NCAA championships, including a remarkable streak of four NCAA titles in as many races (2015 outdoor track 10K; 2015 cross country; 2016 indoor 3K and 5k).

The championship races at Parkside for boys and girls will determine the 10 Midwest qualifiers for the National Eastbay Cross Country Championships, Dec.11 in San Diego. Forty boys and forty girls advance to the nationals out of the four regional meets. Five other races for various age groups and grades will also be held at Parkside.

The race day schedule:

10 a.m. — Freshman/Sophomore Boys (5K)

10:40 a.m. — Girls’ championship race (5K)

11:25 a.m. — Boys’ championship race (5K)

12:05 p.m. — Coach Fed 3K youth championship

12:35 p.m. — Freshman/Sophomore Girls (5K)

1:10 p.m. — Junior/Senior Boys (5K)

1:45 p.m. — Open Race (5K)

There was no Midwest meet in 2020 due to Covid-19 but long-time meet director Peter Henkes expects a resurgence this year. He called the 2019 girls’ Midwest championship “the greatest high school girls cross country race in U.S. history.” The top four ran under 17:35 in muddy, windy and rainy conditions. That Midwest team’s runners ultimately placed 1-3-4-6-10-12-14 at the national meet.

“There is a race for everybody,” Henkes said. “You can run your race, then chat with Molly and she will autograph your race bib. This ought to inspire young runners to develop their Olympic hopes and dreams just as Molly did.”

Boys expected to vie for top finishes in this year’s race include Micah Wilson of St. Charles, Ill.; Riley Hough of Fenton, Mich.; Izaiah Steury of Pleasant Lake., Ind.; Owen Bosley of Thiensville, Wis.; and Zane Bergen of Longmont, Colo.

Girls expected to contend include Abby Vanderkooi of Fremont, Mich., who won the 2019 Midwest race and was third nationally; Riley Stewart of Englewood, Colo.; Lianna Surtz of Batavia, Ill.; Ava Parekh of Chicago; Grace Hartman of Dayton, Ohio; and Lauren Panegrau of Verona, Wis.

To register for the regional race or for more information on the Eastbay Cross Country Championships, please visit www.Eastbaycrosscountry.com.

