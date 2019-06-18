The governing body of track argued in court that Olympic champion Caster Semenya is "biologically male" and that is the reason she should reduce her natural testosterone to be allowed to compete in female competitions, according to documents released publicly for the first time on Tuesday and which provide new insight into a bitter legal battle.
The documents released by sport's highest court show that Semenya responded by telling the judges that being described as biologically male "hurts more than I can put in words." The 28-year-old South African runner said she was unable to express how insulted she felt at the IAAF "telling me that I am not a woman."
The IAAF's stance on Semenya and other female athletes affected by its new testosterone regulations — and Semenya's outrage at the biological male claim — was revealed in a 163-page decision published by the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport. It details parts of the courtroom exchanges that were held behind closed doors when Semenya challenged the IAAF over the highly contentious hormone rules in a five-day hearing in February. CAS had previously released only short excerpts of the final verdict when it was announced last month.
Tuesday's fuller court records, which were still redacted, show the IAAF referred to the two-time Olympic and three-time world champion as one of a number of "biologically male athletes with female gender identities."
Auto racing
NASCAR suspended Johnny Sauter for one race for intentionally ramming into Austin Hill during the Truck Series race in Iowa.
The sport's sanctioning body said Tuesday that Sauter will miss this weekend's race at Gateway, outside St. Louis. His postseason eligibility will not be affected.
Hill nicked the back of Sauter's truck at Iowa Speedway, sending Sauter into the wall and drawing a caution flag. While Sunday's race was still under yellow, Sauter got his truck spun around straight before speeding up and driving right into the back of Hill's truck.
NASCAR parked Sauter for the rest of the race. Hill, who had tangled with Sauter in an earlier race at Texas, finished 12th.
Soccer
Michael Bradley returned to his role as captain for the first time under new U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter as the Americans opened the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Guyana in their first competitive match in 20 months.
Berhalter made three changes Tuesday night from the lineup that started a 3-0 loss to Venezuela on June 9, the last of 18 exhibitions for the Americans since the October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago that ended a streak of seven World Cup appearances. He inserted Bradley and Christian Pulisic into the midfield and Walker Zimmerman at central defender, removing Wil Trapp, Christian Roldan and Matt Miazga.
Berhalter, hired in December, bypassed Bradley as captain in favor of Aaron Long for a January match against Panama and DeAndre Yedlin for a March game against Chile.
Zack Steffen was in goal, Nick Lima at right back, Long with Zimmerman in central defense and Tim Ream at left back.
Soccer
A Brazilian model who has accused soccer star Neymar of raping her in a Paris hotel testified a second time to police in Sao Paulo, and her lawyer said he may request a face-to-face encounter between the two.
Najila Trindade testified earlier this month to Sao Paulo police and on Tuesday continued her deposition with a new lawyer, the fourth to represent her since she filed charges against Neymar on May 31.
The attorney, Cosme Araujo, said they "want to find the truth" about what happened in May in Paris. Speaking of his client's emotional state, he said Trindade "doesn't stop crying."
Neymar denies the accusation. He testified to police last week.
Wrestling
Two University of Minnesota wrestlers who were arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct were released from jail without charges but prosecutors said the investigation remained active.
The Hennepin County attorney's office said in a statement that it had reviewed the allegations against Gable Steveson and Dylan Martinez, but that "no charges can be brought at this time. However, the investigation remains active and prosecutors will continue to work closely with Minneapolis Police Department investigators and review all evidence that comes in over the next 90 days."
Prosecutors faced a noon deadline for charging the men or releasing them.
Steveson, 19, one of the nation's top heavyweights and an aspiring Olympian who placed third at this year's NCAA championships, and Martinez, 21, who is on the team but didn't compete last season, were arrested Saturday night after someone reported that they had been raped and went to a hospital for treatment.
The alleged attack happened shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report released Monday that lacked many details, including the age and gender of the accuser or specifics about what allegedly transpired.
Basketball
The two top winter sports crowned their champions as summer neared, separated by exactly 10 million viewers.
The sixth game of the NBA Finals, where the Toronto Raptors dethroned the depleted Golden State Warriors, was seen by 18.76 million viewers in the United States, according to the Nielsen company. The final two games buoyed ABC, which had been suffering in the ratings with the series between a Canadian opponent and a team competing in its fifth consecutive finals.
The seventh game of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, won by the St. Louis Blues over the Boston Bruins, was seen by 8.76 million viewers, Nielsen said.
The NBA Finals, plus a few game shows, helped ABC to the week's ratings championship.
