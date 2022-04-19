NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Olumide C. Awosika, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Da'Shaun Brown, who led the St. Catherine's High School football team to the 2018 WIAA Division 4 championship, is facing serious charges.
A Racine resident was arrested with more than 1,400 tablets of ecstasy in his possession, local law enforcement reported Thursday.
A suburban Milwaukee developer has won approval from the Village of Yorkville to transform farmland along I-94 into a 400,000-square-foot industrial property that dwarfs anything in the nearby Grandview Business Park.
A woman suffered serious injuries after she reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle in the 6900 block of Highway 50 early Sunday.
Caledonia police officers said they found the iconic bird dead near where Highway 31 passes over Root River, just south of Four Mile Road.
The sex offender, one of two men who nearly had been allowed to live near Jellystone Campground and who has been in custody for most of his adult life, quickly moved to Oregon after his Chapter 980 commitment was lifted.
A long-awaited decision.
Multiple empty beer cans were found inside the vehicle, law enforcement officers reported after he was arrested in Milwaukee.
WITH VIDEO OF COURTROOM APOLOGY: What should be done with a young man who participated in the fight but not the shooting that followed?
His Army photo was saved. But not much else. Here's how you can help Vietnam vet George Shelton, who lost almost everything in a fire.
