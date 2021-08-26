Olly
A 44-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound after a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon near the area of LaSalle and English streets, the Racine Police Department announced late Tuesday afternoon in a news release.
A 40-year-old man from Missouri died Sunday after saving two children who were “in distress” in the water near the pier north of North Beach and Zoo Beach, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said early Sunday evening. Schmaling said the man was "a hero.”
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged after allegedly being found with had more than 1,634 grams (3.6 pounds) of marijuana and more than 280 …
A minority of hospital employees are becoming more vocal, to the point of risking their jobs and careers, in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. At Ascension, there's no appeals process to the health system's mandate.
One woman was shot Sunday night in Racine, at or near Marquette Park.
Badger Liquor, a Wisconsin-based alcoholic beverage sales company, locks in plans for expansion into Racine County
A company that brands itself as Wisconsin’s largest alcoholic beverage sales company is moving forward with an expansion into Caledonia within the Interstate 94 corridor.
Are faster response times worth the noise? Burlington up in the air about proposed Flight for Life base
Flight For Life has Burlington all aflutter with plans for a new helicopter ambulance operation. Some question whether the local airport would become too noisy, even if emergency medical response times could be drastically improved.
Racine man allegedly drove his motorcycle while drunk, said he thought everyone else was driving recklessly
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly was driving his motorcycle while drunk, and reportedly told the officer he thought everyone else was d…
Led by Union Grove's Tori Crisp, who drew a bid of $47,500 for her grand champion steer, Racine County livestock contenders are celebrating big paydays at this year's Wisconsin State Fair.
Ashley Rannow — the sister-in-law of Becky Rannow, who was found dead in her home Aug. 13 — said she hopes "somebody is found and is prosecuted for this whole thing. She deserves it. She doesn't deserve to be another statistic of it not being discovered and found until years later. I'd rather it be found now."