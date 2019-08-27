82719-OSANCHEZ.jpg
Olivia G. Sanchez, 1300 block of Chatham Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams) with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park or school, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

