The family of 14-year-old Drekarion Williams says he was riding a scooter on Carlisle Avenue, going to his aunt’s house accompanied by a cousin on a bike, not long after midnight Sunday when an SUV pulled up and someone with a gun opened fire. Since Monday, the teenager has been breathing on his own, but he may be paralyzed for life because of yet another episode of seemingly random gun violence in Racine.
Burlington man drove on sidewalk, tased after police arrived while rushing to fiancee who was in labor
A 22-year-old Burlington man has a date in municipal court after allegedly driving a mini-bike on a sidewalk. The man says he had good reason to be in a hurry — his fiancee was in labor.
More than 50 buildings have been demolished due to their dilapidated states since 2016 in the City of Racine. “It feels great to rehab those old buildings and bring them back to life again. But in all reality, the highest and best use for that lot would be to tear it down and put in residential units,” Jerry Gulley, of Image Real Estate, said.
On June 28, 2018, there were news cameras from all over the world, the president was making big promises of jobs and economic investment, and others expressed upmost confidence that an energized economic engine was coming to southeastern Wisconsin during the groundbreaking at Foxconn's Mount Pleasant campus.
The fanfare followed Wisconsin agreeing to what could have been the biggest state government inventive package given to a private business in U.S. history. Those plans have changed drastically in the past three years, with the State of Wisconsin significantly downsizing its potential tax break investment by billions, while increasing its guaranteed incentives by millions. Simultaneously, Foxconn was given much more flexibility with its Wisconsin campus now that the originally agreed upon state-of-the-art LCD screen production facility plan is dead.
All those changes have come with Foxconn's leaders and cheerleaders willingly stepping away from local, national and international spotlights.
On Monday, to much less attention and more purposefully out of the public eye, Foxconn hosted a quiet ribbon-cutting for a few dozen stakeholders. It was the ceremonial opening of what is now the centerpiece of the much-changed campus: the 100-foot-tall High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe — i.e. “The Foxconn Globe.”
The company has confirmed that the building is operational and that people are working there. But, per usual, the publicly known details are few.
Racine woman charged with first OWI after being involved in a rollover crash with a child in the car
RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with her operating while intoxicated, first offense, after allegedly being involved in a rollover cra…
CALEDONIA — James F. Svoboda III, the former parks manager for the Village of Caledonia who also worked with and still lives in Mount Pleasant…
Teachers and parents in the Racine Unified School District are fighting a move to delay start times next fall at several elementary schools — in some cases up to two hours later than usual. In a written statement released by the union, Tamara Patton, a Dr. Jones school parent, said working families do not have the flexibility in their daily schedules to make the adjustment nor can they afford extra child care services when their kids are not in school.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched an employee and threw items to the ground at Dunham’s Sporting Goods, 5600 Durand Ave.
RACINE — A Racine woman who said she was HIV positive is accused of flicking blood at officers.
The attorneys representing the teen who is accused of shooting another teen at a party were unsuccessful Thursday in their attempt to get the number of charges against their client reduced.
Joshua D. Daniel Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Dontrell Bush, who was 17 at the time of his death.
Daniel is additionally charged with nine counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a deadly weapon. It was those nine counts that were the subject of a motion to dismiss by the defense during the preliminary hearing on Thursday.