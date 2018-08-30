RACINE — On Labor Day,all of Olive Garden’s more than 850 restaurants nationwide are scheduled to deliver a free “thank you” lunch to first-responder organizations in the community.
Select first-responder organizations will receive signature Italian dishes such as fettucine alfredo and spaghetti and meatballs. Every meal includes salad and bread sticks. Lunch delivery times vary by restaurant. Deliveries are typically made between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Crews at South Shore fire station No. 8, the firehouse located closest to the Racine Olive Garden location, are among the departments scheduled to receive a thank-you lunch, Olive Garden confirmed.
Contact your local Olive Garden restaurant manager for more information. Go to OliveGarden.com for phone number and address, and ask to speak with the manager in charge of the Labor Day lunch delivery.
