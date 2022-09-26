Olga Enid Hernandez

In a letter regarding the case, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling wrote “I have complete faith in our community and our court system that when all facts are presented and thoroughly reviewed, the court will conclude the quick and brave actions taken by Deputy Drewitz and K-9 was well within his training and experience and completely an appropriate use of force to stop a very dangerous and resistive suspect."

Referring to the body camera video, “I had to watch a person, a human being, lay on the ground, handcuffed, begging and pleading with a sworn officer whose job it is to protect and serve … to call the dog off,” said Kelly Scroggins-Powell, executive director of Racine Women for Racial Justice. “I watched him scream in pain as the dog tore into his leg.”