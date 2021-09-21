Old Fashioned Cocktail Night at Racine Zoo Oct. 2

RACINE – An Old Fashioned Cocktail Night celebrating Wisconsin’s classic cocktail will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Attendees age 21 and older will have the opportunity to sample old fashioned cocktails while listening to music from by the J. Ryan Trio. They can then vote on their favorite and a winner will be crowned at the end of the evening.
Competitors to date include Bourbon Chronicles, Doundrins Distilling, Marci's On Main, Pub on Wisconsin and T-Mac’s Saloon. Food will be available.
Tickets cost $30 or $15 for a nondrinker. To purchase tickets, go to racinezoo.org.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Preservation Racine's Tour of Historic Places returns this year in Elmwood Park
-
Zoo Brew Beer Festival at Racine Zoo Saturday
-
Racine Art Museum to hose Savour 2021 Saturday
- 28 updates