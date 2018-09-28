CALEDONIA — Oktoberfest runs this weekend through Sunday at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave.

The celebration will include more than 25 craft beers on tap and food from Wisconsin Style Barbecue, The Summit and Down N Cheesy; bounce house; a children’s playground, and Educators interactive trailer.

Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and includes free 16-ounce pint glasses to the first 200 people 21 and older. Live music will be featured by Dobie the Concertina Man from 1 to 3 p.m. and Rebel Grace from 7 to 10 p.m. A Stein Hoisting Competition will be held at 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and features a Packer party at noon.

A portion of sales from the event will benefit the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park and both the Caledonia and Mount Pleasant Parks & Rec Departments.

A Kraut Eating Competition was scheduled for Friday. But only one person showed up for it and it was canceled. 

