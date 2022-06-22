Oklahoma advances in CWS

Oklahoma’s baseball players came to the College World Series in Omaha calling themselves “a bunch of Davids,” a nod to their embrace of the underdog identity they adopted after an underwhelming start to the season.

It was one David — David Sandlin — who got most of the credit Wednesday for taking down Texas A&M, the last of the national seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Sandlin held the Aggies to one run and struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings, Jimmy Crooks’ three-run homer in the first held up and Oklahoma advanced to the CWS finals with a 5-1 victory.

Trying to complete a softball-baseball title sweep, the Sooners (45-22) have won three straight games at Charles Schwab Field by no fewer than four runs and will play for their first national championship since 1994.

Their opponent in the best-of-three finals starting Saturday will be either Arkansas or Mississippi. Those two teams were to meet Wednesday night, with Ole Miss needing one win to advance and Arkansas needing two.

Swimming

Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh won the women’s 200 butterfly for her first title at the world swimming championships on Wednesday in Budapest, Hungary before 17-year-old Romanian David Popovici claimed his second.

They still have some way to go to match Katie Ledecky, who claimed her 18th gold at a worlds by helping the United States win the women’s 4x200 freestyle. The 25-year-old Ledecky now has 21 medals, extending her record for the most among female swimmers in the competition.

Popovici won the men‘s 100 freestyle to add to the 200 freestyle he won on Monday. He is just the second man to achieve the double at a worlds, after American swimmer Jim Montgomery in 1973, and he’s the first Romanian swimmer to win two golds at a worlds.

The 15-year-old McIntosh clocked 2:05.20 – a world junior record – in the 200 butterfly to pip the three Olympic medalists to the title.

“It’s one of my biggest dreams in the swimming world to become world champion, and especially to do it in 200 fly is something I have always wanted to do because this is one of my favorite events,” said McIntosh, who finished 0.88 seconds ahead of American Hali Flickinger and 1.12 ahead of China’s Zhang Yufei. American Regan Smith was 1.59 behind in fourth.

Popovici, who set a world junior record of 47.13 in qualifying for the 100, had to fight hard to edge France’s Maxime Grousset by 0.06 seconds in the final with a time of 47.58.

Canada’s Joshua Liendo Edwards, who was leading at the halfway stage, took the bronze.

Two-time defending champion Caeleb Dressel didn’t race after withdrawing from the rest of the competition with an unspecified medical condition earlier Wednesday.

The Americans had to wait until the women’s 4x200 freestyle for their 11th gold of the championships as Claire Weinstein, Leah Smith, Ledecky and Bella Sims finished 2.41 seconds ahead of the Australian team and 3.31 ahead of the Canadians.

McIntosh showed no ill effects from the 200 butterfly earlier as she set a junior record of 1:54.79 over her 200 meters. Only Ledecky and Sims were faster on the night.

Football

Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who helped lead a stout Baltimore defense to a Super Bowl title, has died. He was 55.

Siragusa’s broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death Wednesday. The cause of death was not immediately available.

Siragusa, known as “Goose,” played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Ravens. Baltimore’s 2000 team won the Super Bowl behind a defense that included Siragusa, Ray Lewis and Sam Adams.

Siragusa was popular with fans because of his fun-loving personality, which also helped him transition quickly to broadcasting after his playing career.

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26.

Ferguson, nicknamed “Sack Daddy,” played three NFL seasons, all with Baltimore. He set the career sacks record in the college Football Bowl Subdivision (45) when he played at Louisiana Tech.

Police said the cause of death is still to be determined.

“On June 21, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Northern District patrol officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue for a report of a questionable death,” Baltimore police said. “Once there, officers located 26-year-old Jaylon Ferguson, unresponsive, being treated by medics. Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics. No signs of trauma was found or foul play suspected at this time.”

Ferguson was drafted by the Ravens in the third round in 2019, and played in 38 games as a pro with 4 1/2 sacks.

