Shohei Ohtani hopes to hit off a tee next week for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
"That's the thought, but I'm not trying to rush myself," the two-way Los Angeles Angels star said through an interpreter Sunday.
The AL Rookie of the Year had surgery Oct. 1 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament, and the Angels think the earliest he could be ready to hit in games is in May. The 24-year-old hopes to start the pitching phase of his rehabilitation at the end of spring training.
"So far, things are going as planned," Ohtani said. "No problems at all. But maybe once I start throwing, maybe I'll start having some issues. But as of now, everything has been going well."
Ohtani went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts as a pitcher. He played 104 games overall as a rookie, hitting .285 with 22 homers and 61 RBIs.
"Physically, he's a once in a lifetime type talent," new Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. "Now if we can get him back to where he was at the start of last year, it'd be perfect. The fans love to watch him, we love to have him in a uniform."
What has Ausmus learned about Ohtani so far?
"I can say this, he's intense for sure," Ausmus said. "He seems to have a good sense of humor but when it comes to baseball, it's almost as if he's on a mission."
PITCH CLOCK: Pitch clocks are coming for spring training games.
Looking to speed the pace of play in baseball, Commissioner Rob Manfred says pitchers will have 20 seconds to deliver to the plate when teams play exhibition games in Arizona and Florida beginning this week.
The intention is to get players and umpires accustomed to the clock in the event Major League Baseball makes the rule change for the upcoming regular season.
After the 2016 and 2017 seasons, players rebuffed management's proposal for a pitch clock. Owners have the right to implement a clock this year without consent, but Manfred has been reluctant to initiate on-field modifications without agreement from players.
