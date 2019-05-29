Thirty-seven former Ohio State athletes, including over two dozen football players, have filed a new lawsuit alleging the university disregarded concerns about a team doctor who sexually abused young men for years.
The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday comes after an investigation concluded Richard Strauss abused at least 177 young men between 1979 and 1997.
The new case echoes claims from dozens of alumni in other lawsuits and identifies only one plaintiff by name: ex-wrestler Michael DiSabato, whose allegations helped prompt the investigation. He declined to comment on the lawsuit.
The athletes' lawyer, Michael Wright, says he agrees with university President Michael Drake's statement that there was an "institutional failure."
Drake has publicly apologized.
Strauss retired in 1998 and died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him.
Basketball
The Sacramento Kings say the U.S. government is repaying the basketball team $13.4 million that a former official stole to buy luxury beachfront homes.
The team announced that the U.S. Justice Department is providing full restitution.
The Sacramento Bee newspaper reported that the government is using money it got from selling the homes purchased by Jeff David, the Kings' former chief revenue officer.
Prosecutors say David diverted money that Golden 1 Credit Union and Kaiser Permanente paid to the team for stadium naming rights and sponsorship deals.
David pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He's scheduled for sentencing next month and could face up to 20 years in prison, but prosecutors are expected to ask for 8½ years.
College baseball
Wichita State has hired longtime major league manager Eric Wedge as its baseball coach, giving him a five-year contract and the task of turning around the Shockers' once-proud program.
Wedge was a senior catcher on the team that won the 1989 national championship. He went on to play parts of four seasons with the Red Sox and Rockies before becoming a coach.
He managed the Indians from 2003 to 2009, and guided them to 96 wins and the AL Central title in 2007, winning the AL's manager of the year award. He also managed the Mariners from 2011 to 2013.
The 51-year-old Wedge was hired after meeting with Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright late Tuesday. He replaced Todd Butler, who was fired after going 169-180-1 in six seasons.
Pitcher Jacob Lindemann, a 2017 Burlington High School, is a member of the team.
College golf
Stanford wanted to be among the eight teams that qualified for match play in the NCAA Championship, knowing anything could happen from there.
It led to an NCAA title, and a perfect ending to the college careers of Brandon Wu and Isaiah Salinda.
Wu and Salinda capped off 3-0 records in match play, and Henry Shrimp delivered the winning point as Stanford beat Texas 3-2 at Fayetteville, Ark., to claim its ninth NCAA title and first since 2007.
"It's crazy," Wu said. "You can't script a better ending to your career. This whole week, we knew that every round could be our last, so to end on a high note is great."
