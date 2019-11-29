Ohio St. aims for record run against Michigan on title quest

“For sure any time you see your starting quarterback on the ground, it’s not a good feeling,” Day said. “He was able to shake it off, run off the field. We expect him to be fine.”

Shea Patterson was at Mississippi for his first two seasons before starting every game — and winning every one at home — as a junior and senior with the Wolverines. He became the first in school history to throw four-plus touchdown passes in two straight games over the last two weeks.

Star watch

Michigan’s top priority might be trying to keep Ohio State defensive end Chase Young away from Patterson.

The Heisman Trophy candidate has a nation-leading and school-record 16½ sacks in just nine games. He had three sacks and six other tackles against the Nittany Lions in his return from a two-game NCAA suspension.

Tricks up sleeve

Harbaugh seemed to hint Michigan is planning to do some things it hasn’t before in its quest to beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011.

It would not be surprising to see Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown use more zone schemes than he usually does, especially after his man-to-man coverages were shredded by Ohio State last season.