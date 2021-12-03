 Skip to main content
Odis L Spears

Odis Spears

Odis L Spears, 1700 block of 62nd Street, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.

