Octavis (aka James Smith) T. Leverson, 2800 block of Crossridge Drive, Racine, stalking, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Octavis T. Leverson
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — Joe O’Brien’s golf game propelled him to victory Sunday in the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship at Racine Country Club.
What had been an estimated 800 acres fire is now believed to have been 400 acres with some evacuations and a few lost buildings.
RACINE — A man from Racine is facing more than dozen felony charges after nearly half a pound of fentanyl and 115 grams of marijuana reportedl…
Dylan Questad didn’t waste time making a decision.
Ryan Krueger knew he had a great deal coming back to his Waterford High School softball team this season. At the top of that list was his daug…